Knorr Beef Concentrated Stock

8.45 fl ozUPC: 0004800101446
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Knorr Beef Concentrated Stock is the perfect beef stock base for soups, stews, slow cooker meals, and more! Knorr Beef Concentrated Stock is made with real beef for exceptional flavor, color, and aroma. This convenient stock comes in an easy squeeze bottle with a resealable flip cap, saving pantry space. There are 33 servings per container, equivalent to 33 cups of stock, making it an essential pantry item for every home cook. Plus, no refrigeration necessary! It's a simple ingredient that gives your recipes rich, savory depth, and satisfying complexity. Knorr Beef Concentrated Stock contains no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. In addition to Knorr Beef Concentrated Stock, you can use Knorr Chicken Concentrated Stock to create flavorful recipes the whole family will love.

  • Knorr Beef Concentrated Stock instantly creates stocks with exceptional flavor, color, and aroma.
  • From beef stews to marinades and soups, the classic flavor of this concentrated beef stock is the ultimate beef base for a wide range of recipes.
  • This beef stock is made with real beef for an authentic flavor and aroma.
  • With an easy to squeeze bottle and resealable flip cap, use exactly the amount you need for each meal. 33 cups of stock per container. Shelf stable, so no refrigeration needed!
  • Known for its wholesome flavors, Knorr Beef Concentrated Stock contains no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size10g
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium520mg22.61%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Stock, Maltodextrin (Corn), Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor, Beef Extract, Beef Fat.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
