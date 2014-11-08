Knorr® Chicken Flavor Bouillon Cubes Perspective: front
Knorr® Chicken Flavor Bouillon Cubes Perspective: back
Knorr® Chicken Flavor Bouillon Cubes Perspective: left
Knorr® Chicken Flavor Bouillon Cubes Perspective: right
Knorr® Chicken Flavor Bouillon Cubes Perspective: top
Knorr® Chicken Flavor Bouillon Cubes Perspective: bottom
Knorr® Chicken Flavor Bouillon Cubes

8 ct / 3.1 ozUPC: 0004800121989
Knorr Chicken Flavor Bouillon Cubes blend flavors of chicken, onion, parsley, and other spices. Add the authentic Knorr flavor to all your chicken dishes with this versatile product that is made with natural flavors. Knorr Cube Bouillon is an essential pantry item with everyday use. Knorr Cube Bouillon delivers a strong flavor profile and the cube format allows for the perfect dosage of flavor every time. 1 bouillon cube is the equivalent of 1 tablespoon of granulated bouillon. Use Knorr Chicken Flavor Bouillon Cubes to enhance flavor in any recipe, like the delicious Black Bean Salad, as well as in other types of dishes like soups, stews, sauces, rice, vegetables, pastas, and other chicken dishes.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cube (6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Sodium1160mg48.33%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Protein0g
Iron0.36mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Salt, Palm Oil, Monosodium Glutamate, Corn Starch, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Sugar, Cooked Chicken Powder, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Autolyzed Yeast Extract (Barley), Chicken Fat, Water, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Dehydrated Parsley Flakes, Disodium Inosinate, Citric Acid, Iodized Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodide), Caramel Color, Yellow 5, Annatto (Color), TBHQ (Used To Protect Quality), Yellow 6

Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.