Knorr® Chicken Flavor Bouillon Cubes
Product Details
Knorr Chicken Flavor Bouillon Cubes blend flavors of chicken, onion, parsley, and other spices. Add the authentic Knorr flavor to all your chicken dishes with this versatile product that is made with natural flavors. Knorr Cube Bouillon is an essential pantry item with everyday use. Knorr Cube Bouillon delivers a strong flavor profile and the cube format allows for the perfect dosage of flavor every time. 1 bouillon cube is the equivalent of 1 tablespoon of granulated bouillon. Use Knorr Chicken Flavor Bouillon Cubes to enhance flavor in any recipe, like the delicious Black Bean Salad, as well as in other types of dishes like soups, stews, sauces, rice, vegetables, pastas, and other chicken dishes.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Salt, Palm Oil, Monosodium Glutamate, Corn Starch, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Sugar, Cooked Chicken Powder, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Autolyzed Yeast Extract (Barley), Chicken Fat, Water, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Dehydrated Parsley Flakes, Disodium Inosinate, Citric Acid, Iodized Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodide), Caramel Color, Yellow 5, Annatto (Color), TBHQ (Used To Protect Quality), Yellow 6
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
