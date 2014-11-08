Ingredients

Salt, Palm Oil, Monosodium Glutamate, Corn Starch, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Sugar, Cooked Chicken Powder, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Autolyzed Yeast Extract (Barley), Chicken Fat, Water, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor, Dehydrated Parsley Flakes, Disodium Inosinate, Citric Acid, Iodized Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodide), Caramel Color, Yellow 5, Annatto (Color), TBHQ (Used To Protect Quality), Yellow 6

Allergen Info

Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.