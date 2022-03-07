Hover to Zoom
Knorr Cup A Soup Pea Soup Packets
2 ct / 0.88 ozUPC: 0085958100690
Product Details
- Simple and delicious
- Just add to boiling water
- No preservatives added
- No food coloring
- No MSG
- Imported from Israel
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium510mg22.17%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar5g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Green Pea, Powder, Potato Starch (Contains Glucose Syrup), Corn Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Palm Oil, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Dehydrated Carrot Flakes, Garlic Powder, Spices, Modified Potato Starch, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
