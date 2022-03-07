Ingredients

Green Pea, Powder, Potato Starch (Contains Glucose Syrup), Corn Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Palm Oil, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Dehydrated Carrot Flakes, Garlic Powder, Spices, Modified Potato Starch, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More