Ingredients

Corn Maltodextrin, Potato Starch (Contains Glucose Syrup), Palm Oil, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Dehydrated Mushrooms, Onion Powder, Modified Potato Starch, Spices, Garlic Powder, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Wheat), Caramel, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.