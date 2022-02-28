Hover to Zoom
Knorr Mushroom Soup Packets
2 ct / 0.76 ozUPC: 0085958100689
Product Details
- Simple and delicious
- Just add to boiling water
- No preservatives added
- No food coloring
- No MSG
- Imported from Israel
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (22 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium580mg25.22%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Potassium10mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Maltodextrin, Potato Starch (Contains Glucose Syrup), Palm Oil, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Dehydrated Mushrooms, Onion Powder, Modified Potato Starch, Spices, Garlic Powder, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Wheat), Caramel, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
