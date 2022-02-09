Ingredients

Pasta [Durum Flour (Wheat)], Maltodextrin, Less Than 2% of: Corn Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Whey Protein Concentrate, Broccoli, Onion Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Asiago Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Olive Oil, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Parsley, Annatto Extract (For Color).Vitamins and Minerals: Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate (Iron), Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More