Knorr® Pasta Sides Side Meals Cheddar and Broccoli Pasta
Product Details
Treat your taste buds to Knorr Pasta Sides Cheddar Broccoli Pasta (8.6 oz). Our pasta side dish expertly combines broccoli florets and fusilli pasta with a creamy, cheddar cheese sauce; your family is sure to love the flavor of our easy pasta dishes. On top of tasting delicious, our Cheddar Broccoli pasta is quick and easy to prepare. Knorr pasta side dishes cook in just 11 minutes on the stovetop, and they’re perfect as the base for a delicious main dish or as a standalone rice side dish. Make Knorr Pasta Sides the foundation of a crowd-pleasing dinner or an easy meal.
- You can easily prepare Knorr pasta dishes on the stovetop.
- Use Cheddar Broccoli pasta as an ingredient in a delicious Knorr recipe or as a side dish on its own.
- This Cheddar Broccoli pasta contains no artificial flavors or preservatives.
- Pasta Sides Cheddar Broccoli Family Pack deliciously combines broccoli florets and fusilli pasta with a creamy, cheddar cheese sauce.
- Knorr Pasta Sides Cheddar Broccoli Family Pack is a pasta side dish that enhances meals with amazing flavor.
- Knorr Pasta Sides are quick and easy to prepare — Cheddar Broccoli Family Pack cooks in just 11 minutes.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pasta [Durum Flour (Wheat)], Maltodextrin, Less Than 2% of: Corn Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Whey Protein Concentrate, Broccoli, Onion Powder, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Asiago Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Olive Oil, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Parsley, Annatto Extract (For Color).Vitamins and Minerals: Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate (Iron), Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More