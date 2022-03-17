Treat your taste buds with Knorr Pasta Sides Stroganoff Pasta (4.0oz). Our pasta side dish expertly combines the tangy flavor of real sour cream with the rich taste of mushrooms. Our deliciously seasoned Pasta Sides are great as part of a delicious main dish or as a standalone side dish. Make Knorr Pasta Sides the foundation of a crowd-pleasing dinner. Your family is sure to love the rich mushroom flavor of Knorr Pasta Sides Stroganoff Pasta (4.0oz). On top of tasting delicious, our Stroganoff Pasta is quick and easy to prepare. Knorr Pasta Sides cook in just seven minutes on the stovetop or microwave. Knorr Rice Sides have no artificial flavors making it an excellent choice for creating a family-favorite meal. Use Knorr Sides to create a mouth-watering main dish. Simply prepare Knorr Pasta Sides and add your favorite meat and vegetables to make a dinner your family is sure to love.