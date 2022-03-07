Knorr Tomato Soup Packets with Croutons Perspective: front
Knorr Tomato Soup Packets with Croutons

2 ct / 1.1 ozUPC: 0085958100691
Product Details

  • Simple and delicious
  • Just add to boiling water
  • No preservatives added
  • No food coloring
  • No MSG
  • Imported from Israel

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium570mg24.78%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar9g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Potassium60mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Croutons (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast, Water, Sugar), Tomato Powder, Sugar, Potato Starch (Contains Glucose Syrup), Corn Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Palm Oil, Dehydrated Carrot Flakes, Salt, Onion Powder, Beet Powder, Spices, Modified Potato Starch, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Garlic Powder, Dehydrated Leeks.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible