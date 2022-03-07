Knorr Tomato Soup Packets with Croutons
Product Details
- Simple and delicious
- Just add to boiling water
- No preservatives added
- No food coloring
- No MSG
- Imported from Israel
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Croutons (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast, Water, Sugar), Tomato Powder, Sugar, Potato Starch (Contains Glucose Syrup), Corn Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Palm Oil, Dehydrated Carrot Flakes, Salt, Onion Powder, Beet Powder, Spices, Modified Potato Starch, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Garlic Powder, Dehydrated Leeks.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More