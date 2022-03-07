Ingredients

Croutons (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast, Water, Sugar), Tomato Powder, Sugar, Potato Starch (Contains Glucose Syrup), Corn Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Palm Oil, Dehydrated Carrot Flakes, Salt, Onion Powder, Beet Powder, Spices, Modified Potato Starch, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Garlic Powder, Dehydrated Leeks.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More