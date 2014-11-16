Knorr® Vegetarian Vegetable Bouillon Cubes
Product Details
To prepare a delicious vegetable broth dissolve 1 Knorr Vegetarian Vegetable Bouillon cube in 2 cups boiling water. Cooking Tips: Use to season fresh or frozen vegetables. Add cube to water when cooking pasta rice or potatoes. Use to add flavor in fish meat and poultry recipes.
- Enhance the flavor of soups, stews, sauces, rice, vegetables, and pastas Makes 13 cups of broth per package
- Knorr Vegetable Flavor Bouillon Cubes are naturally flavored The bouillon cube format allows for the perfect dosage of flavor every time.
- Knorr Vegetable Flavor Bouillon Cubes blend flavors of vegetables, onion, parsley, and other spices
- Adds that authentic Knorr flavor
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Salt, Palm Oil, Monosodium Glutamate, Autolyzed Yeast Extract (Barley), Sugar, Onion Powder, Corn Starch, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Water, Dehydrated Cabbage, Dehydrated Carrots, Spices, Caramel Color, Disodium Inosinate, Dehydrated Parsley, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Turmeric (Color), TBHQ and Sulfur Dioxide (Used To Protect Quality)
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More