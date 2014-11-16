Ingredients

Salt, Palm Oil, Monosodium Glutamate, Autolyzed Yeast Extract (Barley), Sugar, Onion Powder, Corn Starch, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Water, Dehydrated Cabbage, Dehydrated Carrots, Spices, Caramel Color, Disodium Inosinate, Dehydrated Parsley, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Turmeric (Color), TBHQ and Sulfur Dioxide (Used To Protect Quality)

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More