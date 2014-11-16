Knorr® Vegetarian Vegetable Bouillon Cubes Perspective: front
Knorr® Vegetarian Vegetable Bouillon Cubes Perspective: left
Knorr® Vegetarian Vegetable Bouillon Cubes

2.1 ozUPC: 0004800171177
Product Details

To prepare a delicious vegetable broth dissolve 1 Knorr Vegetarian Vegetable Bouillon cube in 2 cups boiling water. Cooking Tips: Use to season fresh or frozen vegetables. Add cube to water when cooking pasta rice or potatoes. Use to add flavor in fish meat and poultry recipes.

  • Enhance the flavor of soups, stews, sauces, rice, vegetables, and pastas Makes 13 cups of broth per package
  • Knorr Vegetable Flavor Bouillon Cubes are naturally flavored The bouillon cube format allows for the perfect dosage of flavor every time.
  • Knorr Vegetable Flavor Bouillon Cubes blend flavors of vegetables, onion, parsley, and other spices
  • Adds that authentic Knorr flavor

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cube (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Sodium840mg35%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Salt, Palm Oil, Monosodium Glutamate, Autolyzed Yeast Extract (Barley), Sugar, Onion Powder, Corn Starch, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Water, Dehydrated Cabbage, Dehydrated Carrots, Spices, Caramel Color, Disodium Inosinate, Dehydrated Parsley, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Turmeric (Color), TBHQ and Sulfur Dioxide (Used To Protect Quality)

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
