Kodiak Cakes® Blueberry Protein-Packed Muffin Mix

14 ozUPC: 0070559901313
Product Details

It’s only natural that the flavor of mountain blueberries and freshly ground whole grains should be in a muffin, so we made it happen with our Blueberry Muffin Mix. Like everything we make at Kodiak Cakes, this muffin mix is crafted in the frontier tradition using non-GMO ingredients and 100% whole grains. Fifteen grams of protein as prepared makes each muffin a quick, satisfying breakfast or nourishing midday snack.

  • 100% whole grains are a good source of B vitamins and antioxidants
  • Perfect mix for a snack, breakfast, or dessert
  • Made with real blueberries, Non-GMO ingredients, and no preservatives
  • Contains 15 grams of protein per serving to help you feel full
  • Blueberry protein muffin mix made with 100% whole grains

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2muffins (66 g)
Amount per serving
Calories400
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol65mg21.67%
Sodium430mg18.7%
Total Carbohydrate48g17.45%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar23g
Protein15g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium220mg4%
Vitamin D0.9mcg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
100% Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Cane Sugar, 100% Whole Grain Oat Flour, Wheat Protein Isolate, Light Molasses, Blueberries, Leavening (Cream of Tartar, Baking Soda), Sea Salt, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.