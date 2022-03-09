Kodiak Cakes® Blueberry Protein-Packed Muffin Mix
Product Details
It’s only natural that the flavor of mountain blueberries and freshly ground whole grains should be in a muffin, so we made it happen with our Blueberry Muffin Mix. Like everything we make at Kodiak Cakes, this muffin mix is crafted in the frontier tradition using non-GMO ingredients and 100% whole grains. Fifteen grams of protein as prepared makes each muffin a quick, satisfying breakfast or nourishing midday snack.
- 100% whole grains are a good source of B vitamins and antioxidants
- Perfect mix for a snack, breakfast, or dessert
- Made with real blueberries, Non-GMO ingredients, and no preservatives
- Contains 15 grams of protein per serving to help you feel full
- Blueberry protein muffin mix made with 100% whole grains
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
100% Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Cane Sugar, 100% Whole Grain Oat Flour, Wheat Protein Isolate, Light Molasses, Blueberries, Leavening (Cream of Tartar, Baking Soda), Sea Salt, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
