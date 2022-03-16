Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk & Vanilla Thick and Fluffy Power Waffles Perspective: front
Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk & Vanilla Thick and Fluffy Power Waffles Perspective: back
Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk & Vanilla Thick and Fluffy Power Waffles Perspective: right
Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk & Vanilla Thick and Fluffy Power Waffles Perspective: top
Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk & Vanilla Thick and Fluffy Power Waffles Perspective: bottom
Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk & Vanilla Thick and Fluffy Power Waffles

6 ct / 14.82 ozUPC: 0070559901480
Product Details

Unleash the great taste and nourishment of Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk & Vanilla Thick and Fluffy Power Waffles when you pop them in the toaster for just a few minutes. Each protein-packed waffle is crafted in the frontier tradition using only 100% whole grains and non-GMO ingredients for the satisfying breakfast you need before a big day out in the mountains, in the gym, or at the office.

  • 100% whole grains are a good source of B vitamins and antioxidants
  • Made with vanilla extract, Non-GMO ingredients, and no preservatives
  • Contains 10 grams protein per serving to help keep you full
  • 6-count thick and fluffy buttermilk and vanilla protein toaster waffles made with 100% whole grains

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1waffle (70 g)
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar7g
Protein10g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1.4mg8%
Potassium150mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, 100% Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Canola Oil, 100% Whole Grain Oat Flour, Cane Sugar, Whey Protein Concentrate, Wheat Protein Isolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Buttermilk, Wheat Gluten, Egg Whites, Whey Protein Isolate, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Guar Gum, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Vanilla Extract.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
