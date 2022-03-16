Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk & Vanilla Thick and Fluffy Power Waffles
Product Details
Unleash the great taste and nourishment of Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk & Vanilla Thick and Fluffy Power Waffles when you pop them in the toaster for just a few minutes. Each protein-packed waffle is crafted in the frontier tradition using only 100% whole grains and non-GMO ingredients for the satisfying breakfast you need before a big day out in the mountains, in the gym, or at the office.
- 100% whole grains are a good source of B vitamins and antioxidants
- Made with vanilla extract, Non-GMO ingredients, and no preservatives
- Contains 10 grams protein per serving to help keep you full
- 6-count thick and fluffy buttermilk and vanilla protein toaster waffles made with 100% whole grains
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, 100% Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Canola Oil, 100% Whole Grain Oat Flour, Cane Sugar, Whey Protein Concentrate, Wheat Protein Isolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Buttermilk, Wheat Gluten, Egg Whites, Whey Protein Isolate, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Guar Gum, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Vanilla Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.