Ingredients

Water, 100% Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Canola Oil, 100% Whole Grain Oat Flour, Cane Sugar, Whey Protein Concentrate, Wheat Protein Isolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Buttermilk, Wheat Gluten, Egg Whites, Whey Protein Isolate, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Guar Gum, Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Vanilla Extract.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More