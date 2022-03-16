Kodiak™ Cakes Chocolate Chip Power Waffles Perspective: front
Kodiak™ Cakes Chocolate Chip Power Waffles Perspective: back
Kodiak™ Cakes Chocolate Chip Power Waffles Perspective: left
Kodiak™ Cakes Chocolate Chip Power Waffles Perspective: right
Kodiak™ Cakes Chocolate Chip Power Waffles Perspective: top
Kodiak™ Cakes Chocolate Chip Power Waffles Perspective: bottom
Kodiak™ Cakes Chocolate Chip Power Waffles

8 ct / 10.72 ozUPC: 0070559901320
Product Details

We craft Kodiak Cakes Chocolate Chip Power Waffles in the frontier tradition using non-GMO ingredients and 100% whole grains. And since we’ve taken the time to put these protein-packed waffles into hibernation, all you need to do is pop them in the toaster to wake up the nourishment you need before a big day up in the mountains, in the gym, or at the office.

  • 100% whole grains are a good source of B vitamins and antioxidants
  • Made with semisweet chocolate chips, Non-GMO ingredients, and no preservatives
  • Contains 12 grams protein per serving to help keep you full
  • 8-count frozen chocolate chip protein waffles made with 100% whole grains

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2waffles (76 g)
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium390mg16.96%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar8g
Protein12g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium180mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
100% Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Water, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Egg Whites, Chocolate Chips (Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, and Vanilla), Wheat Protein Isolate, 100% Whole Grain Oat Flour, Sugar, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Molasses, Baking Powder (Monocalcium Phosphate, Baking Soda), Buttermilk, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

