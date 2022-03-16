Kodiak™ Cakes Chocolate Chip Power Waffles
Product Details
We craft Kodiak Cakes Chocolate Chip Power Waffles in the frontier tradition using non-GMO ingredients and 100% whole grains. And since we’ve taken the time to put these protein-packed waffles into hibernation, all you need to do is pop them in the toaster to wake up the nourishment you need before a big day up in the mountains, in the gym, or at the office.
- 100% whole grains are a good source of B vitamins and antioxidants
- Made with semisweet chocolate chips, Non-GMO ingredients, and no preservatives
- Contains 12 grams protein per serving to help keep you full
- 8-count frozen chocolate chip protein waffles made with 100% whole grains
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
100% Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Water, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil, Egg Whites, Chocolate Chips (Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, and Vanilla), Wheat Protein Isolate, 100% Whole Grain Oat Flour, Sugar, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate, Sunflower Lecithin, Molasses, Baking Powder (Monocalcium Phosphate, Baking Soda), Buttermilk, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
