Kodiak Cakes® Chocolate Fudge Brownie Unleashed Power Cup
Product Details
Don’t be surprised if you find yourself daydreaming of Kodiak Cakes® Chocolate Fudge Brownie Unleashed—it has the perfect balance of semisweet chocolate and gooey fudge to keep you digging to the bottom of the cup. We meticulously craft this brownie with 100% whole grains, semisweet chocolate, and non-GMO ingredients to give each brownie the familiar, wholesome flavor of an old family recipe.
- 100% whole grains are a good source of B vitamins and antioxidants
- Perfect for a snack or dessert on the go
- Made with real semisweet chocolate, Non-GMO ingredients, and no preservatives
- Contains 10 grams of protein per serving to help you feel full
- Chocolate fudge brownie single serve cup made with 100% whole grains
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, 100% Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Sunflower Lecithin), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Palm Oil, 100% Whole Grain Oat Flour, Wheat Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whole Eggs, Sea Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Baking Soda
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
