Ingredients

Cane Sugar, 100% Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Sunflower Lecithin), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Palm Oil, 100% Whole Grain Oat Flour, Wheat Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whole Eggs, Sea Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Baking Soda

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

