Kodiak Cakes® Chocolate Fudge Brownie Unleashed Power Cup

2.36 ozUPC: 0070559901328
Product Details

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself daydreaming of Kodiak Cakes® Chocolate Fudge Brownie Unleashed—it has the perfect balance of semisweet chocolate and gooey fudge to keep you digging to the bottom of the cup. We meticulously craft this brownie with 100% whole grains, semisweet chocolate, and non-GMO ingredients to give each brownie the familiar, wholesome flavor of an old family recipe.

  • 100% whole grains are a good source of B vitamins and antioxidants
  • Perfect for a snack or dessert on the go
  • Made with real semisweet chocolate, Non-GMO ingredients, and no preservatives
  • Contains 10 grams of protein per serving to help you feel full
  • Chocolate fudge brownie single serve cup made with 100% whole grains

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size67g (67 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g16.92%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium280mg11.67%
Total Carbohydrate41g13.67%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar25g
Protein10g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron3.6mg20%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cane Sugar, 100% Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Dextrose, Sunflower Lecithin), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Palm Oil, 100% Whole Grain Oat Flour, Wheat Protein Isolate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whole Eggs, Sea Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Baking Soda

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
