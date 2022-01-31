Hover to Zoom
Kona Brewing Co.® Big Wave Golden Ale Beer
6 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0079603011496
Enjoy with Hawaiian ahi poke grilled fish & pineapple salsa coconut lime grilled chicken.
Sip while you relax with friends & family. Prepare a Hawaiian-inspired meal. Enjoy the moment you're in.
Catch a Wave
Paddle into easy-drinking, island refreshment with Big Wave. So smooth, it's like catching the crest of a breaking wave at Oahu's Makaha Beach and gliding all the way into the sandy shore. Paradise is just a sip away, so bring your ohana along for the ride.
One life, right?