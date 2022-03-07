Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave Golden Ale
12 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0079603061496
Purchase Options
Product Details
Catch a Wave! Our brewers wanted to make a beer that went down easy after a day out on the water. Big Wave is just the ticket. It's a smooth, easy drinking refreshing ale, with a tropical hop aroma and flavor. The use of caramel malt contributes to the golden hue of this beer and our special blend of hops provides a bright,quenching finish.