7 ozUPC: 0007204640001
The natural, nutty aroma long-grain brown & wild rice mix with natural pecan flavoring you've loved for over 30 years!

  • Aromatic Brown Rice
  • Gluten Free
  • Wheat Free
  • MSG Free
  • Cooks in just 20 Minutes!

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.5 servings per container
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate35g12%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rice Brown Long Grain , Flavors Natural Pecan

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products.

