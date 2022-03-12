Hover to Zoom
Konriko Wild Pecan Brown Rice
7 ozUPC: 0007204640001
Purchase Options
Product Details
The natural, nutty aroma long-grain brown & wild rice mix with natural pecan flavoring you've loved for over 30 years!
- Aromatic Brown Rice
- Gluten Free
- Wheat Free
- MSG Free
- Cooks in just 20 Minutes!
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.5 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate35g12%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rice Brown Long Grain , Flavors Natural Pecan
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More