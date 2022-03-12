Nutrition Facts

4.5 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 160

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.5g 1% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 10mg

Total Carbohydrate 35g 12% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 0g

Protein 4g