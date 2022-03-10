Kool-Aid Jammers Tropical Punch Flavored Drink Perspective: front
Kool-Aid Jammers Tropical Punch Flavored Drink Perspective: back
Kool-Aid Jammers Tropical Punch Flavored Drink Perspective: left
Kool-Aid Jammers Tropical Punch Flavored Drink Perspective: right
Kool-Aid Jammers Tropical Punch Flavored Drink Perspective: top
Kool-Aid Jammers Tropical Punch Flavored Drink Perspective: bottom
Kool-Aid Jammers Tropical Punch Flavored Drink

10 ct / 6 fl ozUPC: 0004300002825
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

Kool-Aid Jammers Artificially Flavored Tropical Punch Drink Pouches deliver fun with a sweet blend of mixed fruit flavors. Our delicious kids drink contains 55% less sugar than leading regular sodas, making it a great artificially fruit flavored drink for kids to enjoy. Packed in a convenient drink pouch, kids can enjoy this fun drink at home, at the beach, or packed in their lunches. Each box of Artificially Flavored Tropical Punch Kool-Aid Jammers contains ten 6-fluid ounce drink pouches to enjoy anywhere. Enjoy flavorful fun made easy.

  • Bursting with fun flavors
  • Easy to open and enjoy on-the-go
  • Contains 55% less sugar than leading regular sodas*
  • Kids love our drink pouches packed with fruit flavors
  • Perfect for school lunches or on-the-go snacks
  • Store in the refrigerator for a refreshing tropical punch drink on the go

*Per 12-fluid ounces: this product has 16 grams of total sugar, while leading regular sodas have 40 grams of total sugar.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pouches (354 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Sugar16g
Protein0g
Vitamin C108mg120%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Contains Less Than 2% of Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sucralose (Sweetener), Blue 1, Calcium Disodium EDTA (Preserve Freshness)

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More