Kool-Aid Jammers Tropical Punch Flavored Drink
Product Details
Kool-Aid Jammers Artificially Flavored Tropical Punch Drink Pouches deliver fun with a sweet blend of mixed fruit flavors. Our delicious kids drink contains 55% less sugar than leading regular sodas, making it a great artificially fruit flavored drink for kids to enjoy. Packed in a convenient drink pouch, kids can enjoy this fun drink at home, at the beach, or packed in their lunches. Each box of Artificially Flavored Tropical Punch Kool-Aid Jammers contains ten 6-fluid ounce drink pouches to enjoy anywhere. Enjoy flavorful fun made easy.
- Bursting with fun flavors
- Easy to open and enjoy on-the-go
- Contains 55% less sugar than leading regular sodas*
- Kids love our drink pouches packed with fruit flavors
- Perfect for school lunches or on-the-go snacks
- Store in the refrigerator for a refreshing tropical punch drink on the go
*Per 12-fluid ounces: this product has 16 grams of total sugar, while leading regular sodas have 40 grams of total sugar.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Contains Less Than 2% of Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sucralose (Sweetener), Blue 1, Calcium Disodium EDTA (Preserve Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More