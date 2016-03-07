Kool-Aid Jammers Tropical Punch Flavored Drinks Value Pack
Product Details
Kool-Aid Jammers Artificially Flavored Tropical Punch Drink Pouches deliver fun with a sweet blend of mixed fruit flavors. Our delicious kids' drink contains 55% less sugar than leading regular sodas, making it a great artificially fruit flavored drink for kids to enjoy. Packed in a convenient drink pouch, kids can enjoy this fun drink at home, at the beach, or packed in their lunches. Each box of Artificially Flavored Tropical Punch Kool-Aid Jammers contains 30 drink pouches to enjoy anywhere. Enjoy flavorful fun made easy. Available in a rainbow of flavors!
- Kool-Aid Jammers are easy to open and enjoy on-the-go
- Kids love our drink pouches packed with fruit flavors
- Perfect for school lunches or on-the-go snacks
- Store in the refrigerator for a refreshing tropical punch drink on the go
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Contains Less Than 2% of Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sucralose (Sweetener), Blue 1, Calcium Disodium EDTA (Preserve Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More