Kool-Aid On-The-Go Sugar-Free Grape Powdered Drink Packets Perspective: front
Kool-Aid On-The-Go Sugar-Free Grape Powdered Drink Packets Perspective: back
Kool-Aid On-The-Go Sugar-Free Grape Powdered Drink Packets Perspective: left
Kool-Aid On-The-Go Sugar-Free Grape Powdered Drink Packets Perspective: right
Kool-Aid On-The-Go Sugar-Free Grape Powdered Drink Packets Perspective: top
Kool-Aid On-The-Go Sugar-Free Grape Powdered Drink Packets Perspective: bottom
Kool-Aid On-The-Go Sugar-Free Grape Powdered Drink Packets

6 ctUPC: 0004300006938
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

Kool-Aid Zero Sugar Artificially Flavored Grape On-The-Go Powdered Drink Mix is a delicious way to stay hydrated with no sugar. This powdered grape drink mix makes it easy to prepare a tasty grape drink anywhere, just mix it with water. Quench your thirst with the classic refreshingly sweet taste of purple grape. With zero sugar and zero calories, this artificially flavored powdered drink mix is always a great choice for the whole family. It's also a good source of vitamin C. These handy packs of drink powder ensure that you always have a refreshing beverage ready-to-go. Enjoy a revitalizing sugar free drink at work or at home, or mix a drink packet in a bottle of water to take on-the-go. This 0.36 ounce box contains 6 powdered drink mix packets, and each drink mix packet is individually sealed until you're ready to enjoy.

  • Bursting with refreshingly sweet grape flavor
  • Drink mix packets are a good source of vitamin C and they contain zero sugar and zero calories
  • Enjoy a drink at work or at home, or mix a drink mix packet in a bottle of water to take on-the-go

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5packet (1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium20mg0.83%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Calcium Phosphate, Aspartame*, Salt, Acesulfame Potassium, Sodium Bicarbonate, Contains Less Than 2% of Artificial Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Red 40, Blue 1

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

