Kool-Aid Zero Sugar Artificially Flavored Grape On-The-Go Powdered Drink Mix is a delicious way to stay hydrated with no sugar. This powdered grape drink mix makes it easy to prepare a tasty grape drink anywhere, just mix it with water. Quench your thirst with the classic refreshingly sweet taste of purple grape. With zero sugar and zero calories, this artificially flavored powdered drink mix is always a great choice for the whole family. It's also a good source of vitamin C. These handy packs of drink powder ensure that you always have a refreshing beverage ready-to-go. Enjoy a revitalizing sugar free drink at work or at home, or mix a drink packet in a bottle of water to take on-the-go. This 0.36 ounce box contains 6 powdered drink mix packets, and each drink mix packet is individually sealed until you're ready to enjoy.

Bursting with refreshingly sweet grape flavor

Drink mix packets are a good source of vitamin C and they contain zero sugar and zero calories

Enjoy a drink at work or at home, or mix a drink mix packet in a bottle of water to take on-the-go