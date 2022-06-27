Hover to Zoom
Kool-Aid On-The-Go Sugar-Free Tropical Punch Powdered Drink Packets
6 ctUPC: 0004300006937
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 14
Product Details
16.9 fl oz Bottled Water + Zero CalorieTropical PunchPacket = Flavor!
Packet can be mixed into a 20 fl oz bottle of water for lighter flavor.
- Zero Sugar
- On the Go
- Good Source of Vitamin C
- 0 Calories per 1/2 Packet
- Easy Open 6 Packets per Carton
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5packet (1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium20mg0.83%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Calcium Phosphate, Aspartame*, Salt, Red 40, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium, Contains Less Than 2% of Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Artificial Color, BHA (Preserves Freshness)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More