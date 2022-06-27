Kool-Aid On-The-Go Sugar-Free Tropical Punch Powdered Drink Packets Perspective: front
Kool-Aid On-The-Go Sugar-Free Tropical Punch Powdered Drink Packets Perspective: left
Kool-Aid On-The-Go Sugar-Free Tropical Punch Powdered Drink Packets Perspective: right
Kool-Aid On-The-Go Sugar-Free Tropical Punch Powdered Drink Packets Perspective: top
Kool-Aid On-The-Go Sugar-Free Tropical Punch Powdered Drink Packets Perspective: bottom
Kool-Aid On-The-Go Sugar-Free Tropical Punch Powdered Drink Packets

6 ctUPC: 0004300006937
Product Details

16.9 fl oz Bottled Water + Zero CalorieTropical PunchPacket = Flavor!

Packet can be mixed into a 20 fl oz bottle of water for lighter flavor.

  • Zero Sugar
  • On the Go
  • Good Source of Vitamin C
  • 0 Calories per 1/2 Packet
  • Easy Open 6 Packets per Carton
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5packet (1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium20mg0.83%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Calcium Phosphate, Aspartame*, Salt, Red 40, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium, Contains Less Than 2% of Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Artificial Color, BHA (Preserves Freshness)

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
