Kool-Aid On The Go Zero Sugar Cherry Powdered Drink Mix
Product Details
Kool-Aid Zero Sugar On-The-Go Powdered Drink Mix is a delicious way to stay hydrated with no sugar. This powdered tropical punch drink mix makes it easy to prepare a tasty tropical punch drink anywhere, just mix it with water. Quench your thirst with the classic refreshingly sweet taste of tropical punch. With zero sugar and zero calories, this artificially flavored powdered drink mix is always a great choice for the whole family. It's also a good source of vitamin C. These handy packs of drink powder ensure that you always have a refreshing beverage ready-to-go. Enjoy a revitalizing sugar free drink at work or at home, or mix a drink packet in a bottle of water to take on-the-go. This 0.37 ounce box contains 6 powdered drink mix packets, and each drink mix packet is individually sealed until you're ready to enjoy.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
MALIC ACID, MALTODEXTRIN, CITRIC ACID, CALCIUM PHOSPHATE, ASPARTAME*, SALT, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF ASCORBIC ACID (VITAMIN C), ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, SODIUM BICARBONATE, ARTIFICIAL COLOR, RED 40.*PHENYLKETONURICS: CONTAINS PHENYLALANINE
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
