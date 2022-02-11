Kool-Aid Unsweetened Black Cherry Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: front
Kool-Aid Unsweetened Black Cherry Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: back
Kool-Aid Unsweetened Black Cherry Powdered Drink Mix

0.13 ozUPC: 0004300095567
Product Details

Enjoy a refreshing beverage with this Kool-AidBlack CherryUnsweetened Drink Mix (0.14 oz). It has zero calories per serving, making it a sweet treat for almost everyone. This caffeine-freeBlack Cherrydrink mix is great for the summer. It makes up two 2-quarts, so you have plenty to share with everyone. Try adding some fruits for even richer flavor. Easy to make, this Kool-Aid drink mix comes in other fun flavors.

  • Good Source of Vitamin C
  • Black Cherry Artificial Flavor
  • Kosher
  • Gluten Free
  • Caffeine Free
  • Makes 2 Quarts

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125package (0.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.63%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Citric Acid, Salt, Calcium Propionate, Maltodextrin, Red 40, Contains Less Than 2% of: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Artificial Flavor, Blue 1.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible