Kool-Aid Unsweetened Black Cherry Powdered Drink Mix
Product Details
Enjoy a refreshing beverage with this Kool-AidBlack CherryUnsweetened Drink Mix (0.14 oz). It has zero calories per serving, making it a sweet treat for almost everyone. This caffeine-freeBlack Cherrydrink mix is great for the summer. It makes up two 2-quarts, so you have plenty to share with everyone. Try adding some fruits for even richer flavor. Easy to make, this Kool-Aid drink mix comes in other fun flavors.
- Good Source of Vitamin C
- Black Cherry Artificial Flavor
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
- Caffeine Free
- Makes 2 Quarts
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Salt, Calcium Propionate, Maltodextrin, Red 40, Contains Less Than 2% of: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Artificial Flavor, Blue 1.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More