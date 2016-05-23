Kool-Aid Unsweetened Lemon Lime Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: front
Kool-Aid Unsweetened Lemon Lime Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: back
Kool-Aid Unsweetened Lemon Lime Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: top
Kool-Aid Unsweetened Lemon Lime Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: bottom
Kool-Aid Unsweetened Lemon Lime Powdered Drink Mix

0.13 ozUPC: 0004300095544
Product Details

Enjoy a refreshing beverage with this Kool-AidLemon-LimeUnsweetened Drink Mix (0.14 oz). It has zero calories per serving, making it a sweet treat for almost everyone. This caffeine-freelemon-limedrink mix is great for the summer. It makes up two 2-quarts, so you have plenty to share with everyone. Try adding some fruits for even richer flavor. Easy to make, this Kool-Aid drink mix comes in other fun flavors.

  • Good Source of Vitamin C
  • Lemon-Lime Artificial Flavor
  • Kosher
  • Gluten Free
  • Caffeine Free
  • Makes 2 Quarts

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125package (0.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Citric Acid, Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Yellow 5, Blue 1, BHA (Preservative)

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.