Kool-Aid Unsweetened Lemonade Powdered Drink Mix
Product Details
Enjoy a refreshing beverage with this Kool-Aid Lemonade Unsweetened Drink Mix (0.14 oz). It has zero calories per serving, making it a sweet treat for almost everyone. This caffeine-free lemonade drink mix is great for the summer. It makes up two 2-quarts, so you have plenty to share with everyone. Try adding some fruits for even richer flavor. Easy to make, this Kool-Aid drink mix comes in other fun flavors.
- Good Source of Vitamin C
- Lemonade Artificial Flavor
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
- Caffeine Free
- Makes 2 Quarts
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Calcium Phosphate, Maltodextrin, Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural Flavor, Artificial Color, Yellow 5.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More