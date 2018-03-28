Kool-Aid Unsweetened Lemonade Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: front
Kool-Aid Unsweetened Lemonade Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: back
Kool-Aid Unsweetened Lemonade Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: left
Kool-Aid Unsweetened Lemonade Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: right
Kool-Aid Unsweetened Lemonade Powdered Drink Mix

0.23 ozUPC: 0004300095569
Product Details

Enjoy a refreshing beverage with this Kool-Aid Lemonade Unsweetened Drink Mix (0.14 oz). It has zero calories per serving, making it a sweet treat for almost everyone. This caffeine-free lemonade drink mix is great for the summer. It makes up two 2-quarts, so you have plenty to share with everyone. Try adding some fruits for even richer flavor. Easy to make, this Kool-Aid drink mix comes in other fun flavors.

  • Good Source of Vitamin C
  • Lemonade Artificial Flavor
  • Kosher
  • Gluten Free
  • Caffeine Free
  • Makes 2 Quarts

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.2package (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Citric Acid, Calcium Phosphate, Maltodextrin, Salt, Contains Less Than 2% of Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural Flavor, Artificial Color, Yellow 5.

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.