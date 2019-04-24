Kool-Aid Unsweetened Strawberry Kiwi Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kool-Aid Unsweetened Strawberry Kiwi Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Kool-Aid Unsweetened Strawberry Kiwi Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kool-Aid Unsweetened Strawberry Kiwi Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Kool-Aid Unsweetened Strawberry Kiwi Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Kool-Aid Unsweetened Strawberry Kiwi Powdered Drink Mix Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Kool-Aid Unsweetened Strawberry Kiwi Powdered Drink Mix

0.17 ozUPC: 0004300095527
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

Enjoy a refreshing beverage with this Kool-AidStrawberry KiwiUnsweetened Drink Mix (0.14 oz). It has zero calories per serving, making it a sweet treat for almost everyone. This caffeine-freestrawberry kiwidrink mix is great for the summer. It makes up two 2-quarts, so you have plenty to share with everyone. Try adding some fruits for even richer flavor. Easy to make, this Kool-Aid drink mix comes in other fun flavors.

  • Good Source of Vitamin C
  • Strawberry Kiwi Artificial Flavor
  • Kosher
  • Gluten Free
  • Caffeine Free
  • Makes 2 Quarts

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125package (0.7 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.83%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Salt, Calcium Phosphate, Contains Less Than 2% of: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Artificial Color, Red 40.

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More