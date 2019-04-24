Ingredients

Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Salt, Calcium Phosphate, Contains Less Than 2% of: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Artificial Color, Red 40.

Allergen Info

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

