Kool-Aid Unsweetened Strawberry Kiwi Powdered Drink Mix
Product Details
Enjoy a refreshing beverage with this Kool-AidStrawberry KiwiUnsweetened Drink Mix (0.14 oz). It has zero calories per serving, making it a sweet treat for almost everyone. This caffeine-freestrawberry kiwidrink mix is great for the summer. It makes up two 2-quarts, so you have plenty to share with everyone. Try adding some fruits for even richer flavor. Easy to make, this Kool-Aid drink mix comes in other fun flavors.
- Good Source of Vitamin C
- Strawberry Kiwi Artificial Flavor
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
- Caffeine Free
- Makes 2 Quarts
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Salt, Calcium Phosphate, Contains Less Than 2% of: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Artificial Color, Red 40.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More