Korbel Brut California Champagne
750 mLUPC: 0008470409132
- Dry sparkling wine with crisp flavors of orange, lime, vanilla and a hint of strawberry
- Lively aromas of citrus and cinnamon in every bottle of Korbel that's perfect for any celebration
- Pairs well with caviar, fried foods, salty snacks and shellfish
- California champagne with 12% alcohol per volume and a balanced, medium-dry finish
- Combines some of the finest Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, French Colombard and Pinot Noir grapes from multiple California appellations
- 90 points/gold medal winner at the 2019 Los Angeles International Wine Competition, and at the 2020 San Diego International Wine & Spirits Competition