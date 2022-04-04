Korbel Brut California Champagne Perspective: front
Korbel Brut California Champagne Perspective: back
Korbel Brut California Champagne Perspective: left
Korbel Brut California Champagne Perspective: right
Korbel Brut California Champagne Perspective: top
Korbel Brut California Champagne Perspective: bottom
Korbel Brut California Champagne

750 mLUPC: 0008470409132
  • Dry sparkling wine with crisp flavors of orange, lime, vanilla and a hint of strawberry
  • Lively aromas of citrus and cinnamon in every bottle of Korbel that's perfect for any celebration
  • Pairs well with caviar, fried foods, salty snacks and shellfish
  • California champagne with 12% alcohol per volume and a balanced, medium-dry finish
  • Combines some of the finest Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, French Colombard and Pinot Noir grapes from multiple California appellations
  • 90 points/gold medal winner at the 2019 Los Angeles International Wine Competition, and at the 2020 San Diego International Wine & Spirits Competition