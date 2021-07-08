Hover to Zoom
Kore Nutrition BCAA Peach Pear Dietary Supplement
9.5 ozUPC: 0081005011024
Located in PHARMACY
Kore BCAA is designed to propel your next workout. A unique combination of branched-chain amino acids, a hydration-supporting electrolyte blend and critical nutrients, helps keep you performing at your best throughout your session. In the research-supported 2:1:1 ratio, these essential amino acids have been shown to help increase muscle protein synthesis, and may also help reduce exercise-induced fatigue.* While VitaCherry® Sport, a trademarked tart cherry powder, helps support a healthy post-exercise inflammatory response to facilitate muscle recovery.*
Kore benefits:
- Advanced electrolyte & hydration blend
- Supports enhanced exercise performance*
- Helps stimulate muscle protein synthesis*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.