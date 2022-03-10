Hover to Zoom
Kore Nutrition Magnesium Capsules
60 ctUPC: 0081005011018
Located in PHARMACY
Product Details
Kore Magnesium, with 100% of the daily value per serving, is essential for energy production, metabolic reactions, protein synthesis and glucose regulation. Magnesium is a critically important mineral for overall health and well-being; supporting immune function and playing essential roles in cardiovascular, musculoskeletal and nervous system health. Kore Magnesium also works with Calcium to support and maintain bone health.*
Kore benefits:
- Immune system support*
- Supports energy production*
- Supports nervous system function*
- Essential support for muscle and cardiovascular health*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.