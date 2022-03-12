Kore Immune Boost is packed with nutrients to help strengthen your immune system and build up your body’s natural defenses.* A combination of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Elderberry, and Zinc make Kore Immune Boost a powerful way to support overall health and wellbeing.* Plus, a unique probiotic strain, Bifidobacterium lactis (Bl-04®), encourages a healthy digestive system, one of the body’s first lines of defense*. Kore benefits supports the immune system with vitamins C, B6, D, E & Zinc* Includes probiotics to promote a healthy immune response with elderberry extract*.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.