Kore Nutrition Strawberry Lemonade Pre-Workout Supplement
10.1 ozUPC: 0081005011019
Located in PHARMACY
Kore Pre-Workout is an advanced training formula designed to help improve endurance, boost intensity, and increase energy.* A combination of powerful amino acids, natural caffeine and energy-supporting B vitamins, makes Kore Pre-Workout the ideal pre-training supplement to help you get the most out of each and every workout.*
30 Servings. Available in three refreshing flavors: Peach Mango, Fruit Punch, and Strawberry Lemonade.
Kore benefits:
- Promotes energy, endurance & focus during training*
- Helps build strength, power & performance*
- Supports increased blood flow*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.