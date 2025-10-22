Zinc is a critically important mineral for overall health and well-being; supporting immune function and playing an essential role in the formation of joint tissue, skin and collagen. Zinc is also vital for overall growth and development, as well as participating in numerous enzymatic functions, including those involved in carbohydrate and protein metabolism.*

Kore benefits:

Immune system support*

Supports enzyme functions*

Essential to healthy growth and development *

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.