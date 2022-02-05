Ingredients

Water, Modified Cornstarch, Sugar, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vinegar, Soybean Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Natural Flavor, Cellulose Gum, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Lactic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Egg Yolks*, Mustard Flour, Phosphoric Acid, Vitamin E Acetate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Beta-carotene (Color), Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Blue 1, Yellow 6, Potassium Sorbate and Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Quality).*Trivial Source of Fat and Cholesterol

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible