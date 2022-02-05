Kraft Fat Free Mayo Perspective: front
Kraft Fat Free Mayo Perspective: back
Kraft Fat Free Mayo Perspective: left
Kraft Fat Free Mayo Perspective: right
Kraft Fat Free Mayo

15 fl ozUPC: 0002100002697
Quality Ingredients Kraft Fat Free Mayo has a clean, delicious taste because we use quality ingredients. Vinegar is whisked together with eggs, oil, and spices to create a perfectly balanced flavor that brightens up any dish or sandwich... and without adding fat or cholesterol.

Fat Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (16 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Modified Cornstarch, Sugar, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vinegar, Soybean Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Natural Flavor, Cellulose Gum, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Lactic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Egg Yolks*, Mustard Flour, Phosphoric Acid, Vitamin E Acetate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Beta-carotene (Color), Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Blue 1, Yellow 6, Potassium Sorbate and Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Quality).*Trivial Source of Fat and Cholesterol

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

