Kraft Fat Free Mayo
Product Details
Quality Ingredients Kraft Fat Free Mayo has a clean, delicious taste because we use quality ingredients. Vinegar is whisked together with eggs, oil, and spices to create a perfectly balanced flavor that brightens up any dish or sandwich... and without adding fat or cholesterol.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Modified Cornstarch, Sugar, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vinegar, Soybean Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Natural Flavor, Cellulose Gum, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Lactic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Egg Yolks*, Mustard Flour, Phosphoric Acid, Vitamin E Acetate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Beta-carotene (Color), Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Blue 1, Yellow 6, Potassium Sorbate and Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Quality).*Trivial Source of Fat and Cholesterol
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More