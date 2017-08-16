Kraft Honey Mustard Dressing Perspective: front
Kraft Honey Mustard Dressing Perspective: left
Kraft Honey Mustard Dressing Perspective: right
Kraft Honey Mustard Dressing

16 fl ozUPC: 0002100002820
Product Details

This mellow and sweet dressing is made with bold Dijon mustard, blended with a sweet, pure honey. With a smooth and tangy flavor, it's the perfect way to enhance a healthy meal.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Soybean Oil, Vinegar, Sugar, Honey, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Salt, White Wine, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Fruit Pectin, Sugar, Spice), Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Egg Yolks, Mustard Seed, Natural Flavor, Sorbic Acid and Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Flavor), Dried Onions, Spice, Beta Carotene (Color)

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible