Ingredients

Water, Soybean Oil, Vinegar, Sugar, Honey, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seed, Vinegar, Salt, White Wine, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Fruit Pectin, Sugar, Spice), Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Egg Yolks, Mustard Seed, Natural Flavor, Sorbic Acid and Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Flavor), Dried Onions, Spice, Beta Carotene (Color)

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

