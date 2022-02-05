Ingredients

Soybean Oil, Vinegar, Chopped Pickles, Water, Egg Yolks, Sugar, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Onions, Dried Parsley, Mustard Flour, Xanthan Gum, With Sodium Benzoate and Calcium Disodium EDTA as Preservatives, Dill Seed, Capers, Natural Flavor, Natural Lemon Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More