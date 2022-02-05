Kraft Natural Lemon Flavor & Herb Tartar Sauce Perspective: front
Kraft Natural Lemon Flavor & Herb Tartar Sauce Perspective: left
Kraft Natural Lemon Flavor & Herb Tartar Sauce Perspective: right
Kraft Natural Lemon Flavor & Herb Tartar Sauce Perspective: top
Kraft Natural Lemon Flavor & Herb Tartar Sauce Perspective: bottom
Kraft Natural Lemon Flavor & Herb Tartar Sauce

12 fl ozUPC: 0002100002685
We took the creamy richness of tartar sauce and added the perfect blend of lemon, dill, and mustard to make what could be ordinary extraordinary! Serve as an ideal accompaniment for all your seafood favorites, including battered cod, salmon, halibut, and tuna. Use as a spread to add a little zip to your everyday sandwich.

  • America's Favorite
  • Natural Lemon Flavor & Herb with Other Natural Flavors
  • Kosher

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Soybean Oil, Vinegar, Chopped Pickles, Water, Egg Yolks, Sugar, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Onions, Dried Parsley, Mustard Flour, Xanthan Gum, With Sodium Benzoate and Calcium Disodium EDTA as Preservatives, Dill Seed, Capers, Natural Flavor, Natural Lemon Flavor.

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

