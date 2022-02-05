Kraft Natural Lemon Flavor & Herb Tartar Sauce
Product Details
We took the creamy richness of tartar sauce and added the perfect blend of lemon, dill, and mustard to make what could be ordinary extraordinary! Serve as an ideal accompaniment for all your seafood favorites, including battered cod, salmon, halibut, and tuna. Use as a spread to add a little zip to your everyday sandwich.
- America's Favorite
- Natural Lemon Flavor & Herb with Other Natural Flavors
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Vinegar, Chopped Pickles, Water, Egg Yolks, Sugar, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Onions, Dried Parsley, Mustard Flour, Xanthan Gum, With Sodium Benzoate and Calcium Disodium EDTA as Preservatives, Dill Seed, Capers, Natural Flavor, Natural Lemon Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
