Kraft Original Barbeque Sauce & Dip
82.5 ozUPC: 0002100005243
Product Details
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
64.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg15%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar , Tomato Puree ( Water , Tomato Paste ) , Vinegar , Molasses , Apple Cider Vinegar , Modified Food Starch , Salt , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Natural Hickory Smoke Flavor , Dried Onions , Dried Garlic , Spice , Mustard Flour , Paprika , Potassium Sorbate ( To Preserve Freshness )
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More