Krinos Greek Black Olives
16 ozUPC: 0007501326400
Product Details
These Krinos Greek Black Olives have a mild and fruity flavor. When combined with lemon and fresh herbs such as parsley, rosemary or cilantro, they make a great topping to baked chicken and fish. Krinos olives are better tasting because they are always 100% naturally cured.
- No Trans Fat
- No Cholesterol
- In Vinegar Brine
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Olives , Water , Salt , Vegetable Oil , Acetic Acid ( Vinegar ) , Potassium Sorbate , Sodium Benzoate .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More