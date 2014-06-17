Ingredients

Bilberry Fruit Dried Extract ( Standardized To 25% : Anthocyanosides ) , Bilberry Leaf , An Active Base : . Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Source Capsules and Water . .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More