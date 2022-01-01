Kroeger Herb Black Radish and Parsley Capsules
Product Details
Kroeger Herbs Black Radish & Parsley is a powerful pair of herbs used in conjunction with proper nutrition for the grief of those wintertime suprises.* Supports the immune system and throat health.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Black Radish Root ( Raphanus Sativus Niger ) , Parsley Leaf ( Petroselinum Crispum ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Source Capsules .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
