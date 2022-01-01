Kroeger Herb Black Radish and Parsley Capsules Perspective: front
Kroeger Herb Black Radish and Parsley Capsules

100 ctUPC: 0069691610004
Product Details

Kroeger Herbs Black Radish & Parsley is a powerful pair of herbs used in conjunction with proper nutrition for the grief of those wintertime suprises.* Supports the immune system and throat health.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Black Radish Root ( Raphanus Sativus Niger ) , Parsley Leaf ( Petroselinum Crispum ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Source Capsules .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
