Kroeger Herb Candida Formula #1 Capsules

100 ctUPC: 0069691610018
Kroeger Herbs Candida for your body has the ability to maintain healthy levels of good and bad bacteria, common fungi, and ordinary yeasts. Helps balance intestinal flora.*

Benefits:

  • Helps Maintain Intestinal & Vaginal Flora*
  • Herbal Supplement
  • 100 Vegetarian Capsules

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Vitamin C1.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Condurango Bark ( Gonolobus Condurango ) , Yellow Dock Root ( Rumex Crispus ) , Red Clover Flower ( Trifolium Pratense ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Source Capsules .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.