Kroeger Herb Candida Formula #1 Capsules
Product Details
Kroeger Herbs Candida for your body has the ability to maintain healthy levels of good and bad bacteria, common fungi, and ordinary yeasts. Helps balance intestinal flora.*
Benefits:
- Helps Maintain Intestinal & Vaginal Flora*
- Herbal Supplement
- 100 Vegetarian Capsules
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Condurango Bark ( Gonolobus Condurango ) , Yellow Dock Root ( Rumex Crispus ) , Red Clover Flower ( Trifolium Pratense ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Source Capsules .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More