Kroeger Herb Candida Formula #2 Capsules
100 ctUPC: 0069691610012
Candida Formula #2's blend is an accessory to suitable foods designed to help your body maintain its natural resistance.* Candida Formula #2 helps maintain intestinal and vaginal flora, helps maintain healthy levels of intestinal flora, and maintains healthy levels of candida in the body.*
Benefits:
- Helps Maintain Intestinal and Vaginal Flora*
- Herbal Supplement
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.