Kroeger Herb CircuFlow Dietary Supplement Capsules

270 ctUPC: 0069691610015
Product Details

Discoveries new and old meet in this important blend to address the ever-present concern for maintenance of proper heart function.* Number one on our popularity list.

Benefits:

Helps maintain cardiovascular function and healthy circulatory system*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate1g
Vitamin C144mg240%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend ( Hawthorn Berry ( Crataegus Species ) , Horsetail ( Potassium Chloride with Silica ) , Taurine , L-Arginine . ) Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Source Capsules .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
