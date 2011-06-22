Kroeger Herb CircuFlow Dietary Supplement Capsules
Discoveries new and old meet in this important blend to address the ever-present concern for maintenance of proper heart function.* Number one on our popularity list.
Benefits:
Helps maintain cardiovascular function and healthy circulatory system*
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend ( Hawthorn Berry ( Crataegus Species ) , Horsetail ( Potassium Chloride with Silica ) , Taurine , L-Arginine . ) Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Source Capsules .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
