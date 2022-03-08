Kroeger Herb Rascal® Capsules Perspective: Main

Kroeger Herb Rascal® Capsules

100 ctUPC: 0069691610030
A top seller for over 20 years! Rascal safely and naturally maintains your body''s balance when unfriendly food brings on unfriendly visitors.* Adequate food preparation and hygiene benefit this quintet of herbs.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
25.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : ( Pumpkin Seed ( Cucurbita Pepo ) , Garlic ( Allium Sativum ) , Cramp Bark ( Viburnum Opulus ) , Cayenne ( Capsicum Annuum ) , Thyme ( Thymus Vulgaris ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Source Capsules .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More