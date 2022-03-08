Kroeger Herb Rascal® Capsules
Product Details
A top seller for over 20 years! Rascal safely and naturally maintains your body''s balance when unfriendly food brings on unfriendly visitors.* Adequate food preparation and hygiene benefit this quintet of herbs.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : ( Pumpkin Seed ( Cucurbita Pepo ) , Garlic ( Allium Sativum ) , Cramp Bark ( Viburnum Opulus ) , Cayenne ( Capsicum Annuum ) , Thyme ( Thymus Vulgaris ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Source Capsules .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
