Kroeger Herb Rhodiola Rosea Capsules
Only Complete Concentrates® use standardized, full-profile herbal extracts of an all-natural water or water/alcohol extraction process without harmful solvents, such as acetone, hexane or denatured alcohol, and without excipients, such as maltodextrin. Complete Concentrates are made with an active base of pure herb without any fillers, binders or flowing agents.
Rhodiola Rosea Root Extract ( Standardized To 3% Rosavins and 1% , Salidroside ) , Rhodiola Rosea Root . Other Ingredients : Vegetarians Source Capsules and Water . Standardized Extract Of : Rhodiola Rosea Root with Only , Rhodiola Rosea Root , As An Active Base . .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
