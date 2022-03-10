Kroeger Herb Schizandra Complete Capsules Perspective: front
Only complete concentrates use standardized, full-profile herbal extracts of an all-natural water or water/alcohol extraction process without harmful solvents, such as acetone, hexane or denatured alcohol, and without excipients, such as maltodextrin. Complete Concentrates are make with on active base of pure herb without any fillers, binder or flowing agents.

Ingredients
Schizandra Berry ( Schisandra Chinensis ) Extract , Schizandra Berry ( Schisandra Chinensis ) , An Active Base . Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Source Capsules and Water .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

