Kroeger Herb Schizandra Complete Capsules
Product Details
Only complete concentrates use standardized, full-profile herbal extracts of an all-natural water or water/alcohol extraction process without harmful solvents, such as acetone, hexane or denatured alcohol, and without excipients, such as maltodextrin. Complete Concentrates are make with on active base of pure herb without any fillers, binder or flowing agents.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Schizandra Berry ( Schisandra Chinensis ) Extract , Schizandra Berry ( Schisandra Chinensis ) , An Active Base . Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Source Capsules and Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.