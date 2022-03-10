Hover to Zoom
Kroeger Herb Wormwood Combination Vegetarian Capsules
100 ctUPC: 0069691610040
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Black Walnut Leaf ( Juglans Nigra ) , Wormwood Herb ( Artemisia Absinthium ) , Quassia ( Quassia Amara ) , Cloves ( Syzygium Aromaticum ) , Male Fern Root ( Aspidium Filix-mas ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetarian Source Capsules .
Allergen Info
Contains Walnut and Walnut Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More