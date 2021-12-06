Kroger® 100% White Corn Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
Product Details
A Legend Is Created. By delivering the sought-after crunch of white corn with a sprinkling of salt, these chips have gained legendary status.They're sure to make your most wanted list. Kroger Brand Makes Every Day Delicious. Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ground White Corn, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Corn, Sunflower, Safflower, or Canola Oil), Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
