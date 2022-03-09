Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Kroger® 100% White Corn Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
UPC: 0001111009597
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium85mg3.7%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ground White Corn, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Corn, Sunflower, Safflower, or Canola Oil), Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More