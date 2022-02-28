Kroger® 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: front
Kroger® 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: back
Kroger® 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: top
Kroger® 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: bottom
Kroger® 100% Whole Wheat Bread

24 ozUPC: 0001111008480
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
20.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 slice (34g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g1%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg9%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber2g6%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole wheat flour, water, vital wheat gluten, yeast, sugar. Contains less than 2% of: molasses, soybean oil, salt, raisin juice concentrate, sodium stearoyl lactylate, calcium propionate (preservative), calcium sulfate, ammonium sulfate, ascorbic acid, enzymes.CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

