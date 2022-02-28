Kroger® 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: front
Kroger® 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: back
Kroger® 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: bottom
Kroger® 100% Whole Wheat Bread

16 ozUPC: 0001111008529
Product Details

Kroger Brand Makes Every Day Delicious Variety and great taste, that's how we help you delight your family every day. And you'll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size2 slices(57g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0.5g2%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg13%
Total Carbohydrate30g11%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar3g
Protein5g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron2.3mg15%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole wheat flour, water, sugar, yeast, vital wheat gluten. Contains 2% or less of molasses, soybean oil, salt, sodium stearoyl lactylate, ammonium sulfate, ascorbic acid, calcium propionate (preservative), enzymes.CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

