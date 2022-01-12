Hover to Zoom
Kroger® 100% Whole Wheat English Muffins
6 ct / 13 ozUPC: 0001111002093
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
6.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 muffin
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g1%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg11%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium120mg10%
Iron1mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole wheat flour, water, yeast, vital wheat gluten, molasses. Contains 2% or less of: soybean oil, salt, corn meal, vinegar, calcium sulfate, enzymes. Calcium propionate, potassium sorbate and sorbic acid (preservatives).CONTAINS: WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
