Ingredients

Crust: Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Baking Powder (Cornstarch, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Aluminum Sulfate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Degerminated Yellow Corn Meal, Soy Flour.Sauce: Water, Tomato Paste (Tomatoes), Seasoning Blend (Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Dehydrated Onion, Dehydrated Garlic, Sugar, Spice, Soybean Oil, Contains Less Than 2% Guar Gum, Parmesan Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Xanthan Gum, Paprika, Citric Acid, Beet Powder [Color], Soy Flour), Sugar Modified Food Starch.Mozzarella Cheese Blend: Mozzarella Cheese Substitute (Water, Palm Oil, Rennet Casein [Milk Protein], Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavor, Sodium Citrate, Sorbic Acid [Preservative], Enrichment Blend [Magnesium Oxide, Zinc Oxide, Ferric Orthophosphate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Riboflavin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Niacinamide, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin B12], Low Moisture Part-skim Mozzarella Cheese [Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes]), Imitation Mozzarella Cheese (Water, Palm Oil, Modified Food Starch, Whey, Rennet Casein [Milk Protein], Salt, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Citric Acid, Trisodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Sorbate, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavor, Low-moisture Part-skim Mozzarella Cheese [Pasteurized Part-skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes]).Italian Sausage Pizza Topping: Italian Sausage (Pork, Seasoning [Spices, Corn Syrup Solids, Salt, Garlic Powder, Chili Pepper, Caramel Color], Water), Water, Textured Vegetable Protein (Soy Protein Concentrate, Caramel Color).Pepperoni: Pork, Beef, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid. May Also Contain 2% or Less of: Spices, Spice Extractives, Dextrose, Sugar, Flavorings, Sodium Ascorbate, Water, Garlic Powder. Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More